Dane Coles has at least one more stop before he hops off the rugby train as Japan’s Top League champions Kubota Spears Funabashi announced his signing.

Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay (commonly known as the Kubota Spears) made the announcement via social media and on their website.

“We would like to inform you that it has been decided that Dane Coles will join the Kubota Spears Funabashi/Tokyo Bay as an additional player for the 2023-24 season. Dane Coles is scheduled to join the team on December 1st,” the Top League club said in the post which has also been posted to social media site X, formerly Twitter.

While there is no mention in the post, it is likely Coles has been brought in to replace Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, who sustained a tournament-ending knee injury in the early stages of the Rugby World Cup.

It was thought Coles was to retire from all rugby after he announced he’d be stepping away from the international game, but he is set to continue in Japan.

The length of his contract is not known at this stage but with Marx’s injury appearing fairly serious, Kubota Spears will likely have signed Coles for the duration of the 2023/24 season which begins on December 17 and runs through to May next year.

Spears Funabashi finished second in the 22/23 season round robin and defeated the Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 in the final. Former All Black Ryan Crotty started for Kubota Spears in the final but will not be there to greet Coles - the Crusaders have just announced his signing for the next Super Rugby Pacific season.

One familiar face Coles will see when he touches down in Japan is Wallaby Bernard Foley, with whom he has gone up against many a time in their Bledisloe Cup battles.

He will also be going head-to-head with former teammates Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell and Richie Mo’unga, who have signed deals with Kobelco Kobe Steelers and Toshiba Brave Lupus respectively.