I quickly realised that at Full Time, any seat was a good seat.

The sports bar features a total of 10 screens, including a 15m Megatron, two 81-inch displays, a 5.2m x 1.8m sports and racing wall, a 3.5m x 2.4m main wall, a 2m x 1.6m screen in the outside courtyard, and five 65-inch televisions.

Bar owner Mark Robinson, the owner of One New Zealand Warriors and Autex Acoustics, has given the place a major glow-up since replacing former bar Holy Hop at 498 New North Rd.

The sports bar features a total of 10 screens, including a 15m Megatron. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The major difference was how they’d split the three main dining areas.

There are two outdoor courtyard options with a retractable roof, bar stools, upholstered raised and level seating, and the option for regular seating.

Inside there are raised tables with a giant screen on the back wall which can already be jam-packed when the All Blacks play in their Northern Tour.

The seamless divide between the three areas makes each set of TVs noise cancelling, meaning when there’s a range of sports on pubgoers can still enjoy an intimate experience for their preference.

The punters will be pleased that off to the side is a small TAB gaming room.

Full Time manager Shane Don told the Herald he wanted to revolutionise Auckland’s sports experience. Drawing inspiration from his hospitality experience in Auckland and dining bars around the world, he described his new venture as a game-changer.

Their gold-star service promotes waitstaff coming to you, to avoid queues at the bar and spectators missing key moments in matches.

Don also said it’s a space they encourage Aucklanders to come and work at with multiple power outlets at tables and free wifi thanks to One New Zealand.

At Full Time it’s all about the game. Everything is meticulously thought out to reference sport - down to the menus. The small plates, mains, sides and dessert are called opening minutes, in-play, the bench and golden point.

I must warn you, not to let the prices scare you off. There was concern about the expensive food items; however, when our burgers ($31.50) and pizza ($23) hit the table the price was immediately justified. The giant portions definitely left us satisfied.

Full Time Sports Bar and Eatery double cheeseburger and meatball pizza. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

The range of classic pub food with a modern twist had me salivating: American hotdogs, toasties and metre-long pizzas. I swore to myself that I must try something new each time I came.

Full Time is the first pub in New Zealand with custom double taps, so you’ll have plenty of options to quench your thirst.

A small gripe I had was the lack of options for vegans or those with gluten sensitivities. However, a small note on the menu says to let the staff know and they’ll hook you up with something.

After parking up at Full Time for most of my afternoon - and cheekily sticking around for much of the evening - it turned into a scene we haven’t witnessed in a long time in Auckland. A bar full of people with comradery between tables.

Whether it’s the new ownership, the sports focus, or simply a fresh addition to the Kingsland hospitality scene, expect Full Time to be a popular spot this summer.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.