America's Cup 2021: All you need to know from American Magic's capsize at the Prada Cup

The Prada Cup has been thrown into turmoil after American Magic capsized on day three. Heading for their first victory of the Cup after a frustrating two days, American Magic rounded the penultimate gate, but went airborne while doing so, crashing down in a spectacular capsize and not only gifting victory to Luna Rossa, but potentially being in danger of having their Prada Cup campaign - and with it their America's Cup quest - coming to a premature end.

Here is all you need to know about what unfolded on day three of the Prada Cup.

American Magic capsize

Dean Barker's American Magic crew have lived out a scene sailors would only hope to see in their nightmares - battling against the ocean and the conditions to save their boat after a spectacular capsize.

It was a concern when the AC75 was unveiled that the high speeds they would reach could be a recipe for carnage, but none could have predicted the scenes that unfolded on Sunday.

What it means for American Magic - and the Cup

The process of stopping American Magic from sinking. Photo / Michael Craig

Three days ago, American Magic were the favourites for the Prada Cup – now they may not be able to finish the event after a dramatic capsize on Sunday afternoon.

Their ongoing participation will be up in the air, after Patriot almost sunk beneath Auckland harbour on Sunday evening - but there is still a plausible best-case scenario in play, writes Michael Burgess.

How it all unfolded

American Magic were involved in a stunning capsize on day three of the Prada Cup. Photo / Michael Craig

Miss the initial incident? The Herald sailing team were providing insight, information and analysis from the moment American Magic hit the water - catch up on how it happened.

Team NZ's selfless act

Peter Burling and Team New Zealand members help save American Magic from sinking. Photo / Michael Craig

Team New Zealand sped to the rescue of American Magic in a bid to help save Patriot after a dramatic capsize.

Team New Zealand's chase boat was quick to the scene to assist in the developing rescue.

The Kiwi syndicate's Peter Burling could be seen assisting the floundering American boat with some teammates, and the team took pizzas out for the American Magic crew later in the night.

Beyond the Cup

In other races...

Ineos Team UK picked up another win. Photo / Michael Craig

Before American Magic's heart-stopping moment took over proceedings, Ineos Team UK stayed unbeaten in the Prada Cup, moving to 4-0 after beating Luna Rossa - at the second attempt.

And, the British team's newfound success is making one Herald columnist eat some humble pie.

