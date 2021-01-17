America's Cup 2021: Ineos Team UK maintain perfect record in Prada Cup

Ineos Team UK have now won four races from four starts in the Pada Cup. Photo / Michael Craig

Ineos Team UK have remained unbeaten in the opening weekend of the Prada Cup, getting the better of Luna Rossa in their race on Sunday.

Having already suggested their team's strength in stronger winds, the British syndicate impressed to claim a 18-second win in the race in a tactical showcase.

After an initial attempt to stage the race was thwarted by a major shift in the wind direction, the British team made a late charge once the race was restarted.

Both teams made good starts to the race, but it was Luna Rossa who took the lead early.

The Italian syndicate led by 10 seconds at the first gate, but only seven at the second gate as Sir Ben Ainslie and tactician Giles Scott were finding the path to reduce the gap quickly.

Luna Rossa led the way against Ineos Team UK, winning the opening leg. Photo / Michael Craig

By the halfway point, the teams were level – getting through the gate at the same time and splitting the course around the markers.

The track taken by the Brits proved to be the better option, as they moved into a 26-second lead through the fourth gate, before ultimately winning the six-leg race by 18 seconds.

