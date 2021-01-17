America's Cup 2021: American Magic dramatically capsize during Prada Cup racing

American Magic are fighting to keep their boat afloat after a dramatic capsize in the Prada Cup.

American Magic were set to finally get on the board in the Prada Cup. Holding a considerable lead as they rounded the marker to begin the final leg, their vessel went airborne before hitting the water hard and rolling on its side.

Instead of claiming their first win of the regatta, they were forced to withdraw from the race, and are now trying to stop their boat from sinking.

There are big yellow floats under the foils trying to keep it afloat, and generators on board to pump out the water.

Divers are in the water trying to get under the boat, with Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa both helping out. Luna Rossa's chase boat has turned up with more floats to try and help keep the boat afloat.

American Magic's Patriot lies on its side after capsizing. Photo / Michael Craig

The team confirmed everyone on board was safe soon afterwards.

Awful end to what was looking like a great race for Patriot. We have confirmed that all crew are safe. — NYYC American Magic (@NYYCAmericanMag) January 17, 2021

It was a tough end to a race that had plenty of nail-biting moments.

It was an incredibly messy start to the race. Both teams were considerably late into the starting box and came off their foils for a moment before getting going and positioning themselves to fly across the starting line.

An early manoeuvre from Luna Rossa on the first leg opened the door for the Americans to get into the lead. They did so, with a slim lead around the first marker.

That gap was extended through the second gate, as both teams flew over the water at more than 40 knots at times.

The Americans held onto the lead throughout the race, before disaster struck and ultimately ended their day.

- More to come

