Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu
Updated

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei hosts a very special guest - The America’s Cup trophy

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Americas Cup trophy at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

The Americas Cup trophy at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcomed members of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) onto Ōrākei marae yesterday and along with the squadron members was the oldest international sporting trophy, the America’s Cup trophy.

The Auld Mug received the blessing of the Auckland iwi ahead of travelling to Barcelona for the 37th Americas Cup in October.

Members of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will be making their way to Barcelona as well, where the iwi’s waka will escort Emirates Team New Zealand and their boat Taihoro onto the race course at the beginning of each day.

Tamariki at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae enjoyed seeing the America's Cup trophy. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die
Tamariki at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae enjoyed seeing the America's Cup trophy. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

The meaning behind the name Taihoro was inspired from Taihoro-Nukurangi, and translates to “To move swiftly as the sea between both sky and earth.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Josh Wijohn (Te Rarawa and Tūhoe), a RNZYS member, represented the defending yacht club at the blessing. Wijohn is himself a highly regarded international sailor who has crewed on prestigious events around the world including the Sydney to Hobart race.

“Everyone involved in bringing Aotearoa to the world stage in Barcelona is filled with pride and purpose”, Wijohn said.

“From the team on the waka to the team on Taihoro, this is all about showing New Zealand at its best and today’s blessing means we carry that good will with all of us on this journey.”

Following formalities, everyone gathered in front of the marae for photos with the Auld Mug. The parting words were both an invitation and a challenge that all involved support: “Kawea mai te kapu ki te kainga (Bring the cup home)”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before the trophy heads to Spain, it will continue its national tour of New Zealand as part of the Toyota Kiwi Cup Tour. Today it travels to Northland, with public viewings at Whangārei Toyota, before making its way to Warkworth and Grey Lynn.

More details are available at kiwicuptour.co.nz/tour

Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu