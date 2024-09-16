The Americas Cup trophy at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcomed members of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) onto Ōrākei marae yesterday and along with the squadron members was the oldest international sporting trophy, the America’s Cup trophy.

The Auld Mug received the blessing of the Auckland iwi ahead of travelling to Barcelona for the 37th Americas Cup in October.

Members of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will be making their way to Barcelona as well, where the iwi’s waka will escort Emirates Team New Zealand and their boat Taihoro onto the race course at the beginning of each day.

Tamariki at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae enjoyed seeing the America's Cup trophy. Photo / Suellen Hurling, Live Sail Die

The meaning behind the name Taihoro was inspired from Taihoro-Nukurangi, and translates to “To move swiftly as the sea between both sky and earth.”