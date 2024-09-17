Emirates Team New Zealand during day one of the Youth America's Cup. Ian Roman / America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand have had a mixed day in tough conditions to open the Youth America’s Cup in Barcelona.

A big swell and high winds late in the day tested the Group A boats with one disqualification and two teams failing to start.

The Kiwi crew of Leo Takahashi, Seb Menzies, Oscar Gunn and Josh Armit crossed the start line too early in race one but fought back from the mistake to finish third behind Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic.

In fleet race two, the French and Swiss boats failed to start making it a four-boat race. Team New Zealand beat out American Magic and Luna Rossa to the first mark as the boats got up to 44 knots downwind. Midway down the second leg Team New Zealand splashed down, to hand the lead to the Italians.

American Magic eventually chased down Luna Rossa to claim victory while Team New Zealand slipped back to fourth.