America's Cup 2021: American Magic frustrated after poor start to Prada Cup

American Magic are angry.

After years of preparing for the Prada Cup, including promising performances in the World Series regatta in December, the American challenger has gotten off to the worst possible start.

After two days of the Prada Cup, American Magic sit at the foot of the leaderboard and without a win from three races.

Between tactical errors and tricky conditions, the Americans have yet to get the better of their counterparts - with two blowout losses on Saturday on a day where all three teams spent time racing in displacement.

American Magic had a tough day two of the Prada Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While helmsman Dean Barker expressed his displeasure with the decision to go ahead with sailing despite the low winds after their opening loss to Luna Rossa, team skipper Terry Hutchinson said the team had to look beyond the conditions when it came to their results.

"If you look at it any other way other than 'we all had to deal with it', then you're probably misleading yourself," he said.

"I look at yesterday, and yesterday was a stable breeze day, we made some tactical mistakes. I think we're just looking for the opportunity to have a reasonably open race track and do what we know we can do which is race well and put the boat in positions to let Patriot do her thing."

In their opening race against Luna Rossa, American Magic were beaten at the start as they struggled to get up on their foils, but had managed to sail their way into the lead down the second leg of the shortened four-leg race. However, Luna Rossa were better positions for the next pressure line, got on their foils and flew away with the win.

American Magic were well beaten by Luna Rossa. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In the second race, against Ineos Team UK, the Americans were again beaten in the starting gate before fighting back into the race down the first leg. They drew close to Team UK, but as was the case in the first race of the day, saw their opponent better positioned to pick up the pressure and get up on their foils.

Hutchinson gave a blunt assessment of how the team was feeling.

"I think we're all a bit angry," Hutchinson said. "We know that's not who we are and I think we're all probably a bit pissed off. We want to go out and race consistently and do things well and be who we are. That [performance] is not us.

"I'm sure if you said to everyone right now that we could go back out and race, we'd go back and race right now."

Members of the American Magic team chat between races. Photo / Brett Phibbs

American Magic will be in the first race on Sunday, against Luna Rossa, before the Italians take on Ineos Team UK in the second race.

With conditions expected to be stronger for day three, the Americans are positive they could turn their fortunes around.

"There's no reason not to [be positive]," Hutchinson said. "Over the course of a lot of racing in the last 30 years, you get knocked down way more than you are on top. The measure is how we get up from that. "

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.