Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

All Whites Power Rankings: New Zealand's top 50 footballers

7 minutes to read
Liberato Cacace, Joe Bell and Sarpreet Singh. Photo / Getty Images.

Liberato Cacace, Joe Bell and Sarpreet Singh. Photo / Getty Images.

Jason Pine
By:

Jason Pine is a football commentator and Newstalk ZB host

The All Whites are set to return to international action in October, having last played in November 2019. With the 2022 World Cup now just 15 months away, who's in line for coach Danny Hay's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.