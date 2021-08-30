Super Rugby: Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane signs with Chiefs

Josh Ioane in action during the Super Rugby Transtasman final. Photosport

Māori All Black and former Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane has joined the Chiefs next season, having signed on for their 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The 26-year-old, who holds one All Blacks test cap to his name and helped lead the Highlanders to the Super Rugby Transtasman final, said he is excited to link up with the Chiefs.

"I've loved my time with the Highlanders and am grateful for everything they've done for me," said Ioane.

"However, I'm excited to link up with the Chiefs whānau, they've built an amazing culture up there from what I've heard and I admire what the Gallagher Chiefs are about. Hopefully I am able to add something to that environment"

2021 Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Ioane will be a welcomed addition.

"Josh is a quality footballer and welcome addition to the Gallagher Chiefs. His versatility and experience is advantageous, but more importantly, creates further depth and genuine competition for places across our backline," said McMillan.

"That brings a healthy edge to a team environment and we need that to keep fostering individual and collective growth. I know Josh is excited about challenging himself in a new environment and we look forward to him joining the Chiefs whānau in 2022."

Ioane made his provincial debut for Otago against North Harbour in 2017 and eventual Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in 2018. In 2019 he became the first choice 10 for the Highlanders and has played 42 Super Rugby matches for the club.

Ioane made his All Blacks test debut against Tonga in Hamilton in 2019 and was recently part of the 2021 Māori All Blacks squad under Head Coach Clayton McMillan.

The newly announced Super Rugby Pacific will kick off on February 18 2022 and feature 12 teams in an 18 week season.