“I’m still trying to solidify that spot in professional football and to continue growing as a player.”

The one-season contract - which has the option of an additional year - is an exciting prospect for the Hamilton local who signed on at the Phoenix as a scholarship player two years ago.

Foster told the Herald this opportunity came about all thanks to her efforts at the Paris Olympics, and before the end of her campaign Durham had already reached out.

“They said they wanted me instantly after watching footage and watching the performances.”

Foster said it was bittersweet, considering she almost didn’t play at all in Paris. She was initially been named as a training reserve before receiving word she would replace the injured captain, Ali Riley.

“It’s mixed emotions with that Olympic selection - you obviously want to be in the 18 [person squad] but at the same time, you’re still grateful and excited to be there as a training player.

“It’s always difficult because you know your chance [to play] is going to come at someone else’s demise, unfortunately.

“You never wanted that to be Riley, just from a team point of view, she’s an incredible player, but as the leader she was it was a big loss.

“At the same time, I have to be proud of the opportunity and to have minutes in every game was pretty special and I just soaked it up.”

Former Wellington Phoenix defender Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

Foster was a revelation in her first season in Wellington, becoming an integral member of the women’s squad for the past two seasons.

Her performances for the Phoenix saw her called up to the Football Ferns - earning 22 caps in 18 months - and was part of New Zealand’s squad at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She was also recently selected in the A-League’s All-Star squad that faced Arsenal in Melbourne.

Reflecting on her rapid rise over the past two years, Foster said she owes much of her recent on-field success to the Phoenix.

“The last 24 months have been quite an experience and a huge kind of uphill success with football for me, which I’m really grateful for.

“I owe a lot to them for giving me this opportunity and for even wanting me back this year.

“It wasn’t easy [to decide] and to leave home is never an easy decision as well.

“I’m grateful for the Phoenix and the opportunity and the people there, but I was ready for that next step.”

At Durham, she joins fellow Football Fern Hannah Blake, who also transfers from the A-League having played for Adelaide United.

Football Fern Hannah Blake. Photo / Photosport - Minas Panagiotakis

“We went through age groups together...which is cool,” Durham said.

“We both followed that ‘going to college in America’ journey at different schools.

“I played a lot with her; did a camp with her with the [Football] Ferns, and [played] a lot against her with club level in New Zealand.

“We already have that nice friendship, which is exciting to have a familiar face over there in a new environment for both of us.

“I reached out to her pretty much straight away and asked what it was and even if she could see me fitting into the team.

“I’ve trusted her word a little bit and for good reason - she seems to be loving it and enjoying it and saying it’s a different environment to what she’s ever played in - and it’s exactly what I want.”

