Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s future uncertain but Wallabies could come knocking

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Ian Foster gives his last press conference as All Blacks head coach opening up on his future, legacy and what he will miss the most after four seasons in the top job. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul in Paris

There will, or so it appears, be a second coming of Ian Foster, who has said that however hard and alien the concept may feel right now, he’s open to coaching

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport