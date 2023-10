Coach of the Wallabies Eddie Jones during a test match in July. Photo / Scott Barbour / www.photosport.nz

Coach of the Wallabies Eddie Jones during a test match in July. Photo / Scott Barbour / www.photosport.nz

Eddie Jones has reportedly quit as Wallabies coach.

Jones, who earlier this month denied he was on the move after Australia’s disastrous World Cup campaign, has resigned, the Sydney Morning Herald says.

“[I] gave it a run. Hopefully be the catalyst for change. Sometimes you have to eat s*** for others to eat caviar further down the track,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald’s Peter FitzSimons, saying that his overriding emotion was “disappointment”.

More to come.