Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Scott Robertson v Ian Foster: Conflicting messages creates messy space for All Blacks fans

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Scott Robertson has yet to name his All Blacks coaching team for 2024. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson has yet to name his All Blacks coaching team for 2024. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

One of the dangers of appointing the next All Blacks coach while the current one still has six months of his contract to run and a World Cup to get through is the conflicting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport