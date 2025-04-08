All Blacks Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett walk about before the opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

“Major failures” in the French government’s oversight of the 2023 Rugby World Cup led to heavy financial losses and left the French Rugby Federation in difficulty, the state’s financial watchdog has said.

The French Court of Accounts pointed the finger at the first head of the tournament’s organising committee, Claude Atcher, but also said the French federation (FFR) and the government had to bear some responsibility “because of major failures in the control they should have exercised over the organising committee”.

Despite promises that the tournament would generate big profits, it led to heavy financial losses, especially for the FFR.

“Everyone won, except the [French] organisers,” the court’s president Pierre Moscovici said at a press conference.

The tournament was an “undeniable success with the public, the media and in a sporting sense”, but generated financial losses which could reach up to nearly 29 million euros ($57.16m) once related legal cases have been resolved.