How world media reacted to South Africa’s 12-11 win over the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final.

The ‘non-Clasico’

By Stephen Jones, Times UK

“Here we had it, the non-Clasico. South Africa limped and panicked and drove their way to victory and retained the Webb Ellis Cup in a match that was ferociously competitive and a contest, but never remotely approaching greatness or indeed, not much beyond mediocrity.

“Of course it was exciting at the end but it was still a shambles and we had the sending-off of the New Zealand captain Sam Cane - and Siya Kolisi, the South African captain, was fortunate not to join him as a spectator.

“There was an outside chance for New Zealand when Cheslin Kolbe was sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on and Barrett took aim from a whopping 50 metres including the angle, but like an earlier conversion, the kick went wide and the panicked Springboks were able to keep territory in the closing stages. They gave glimpses during the long run into the tournament that they would be a new and attractive side while retaining some of their own bold power but in the end, they did it by strapping, very little in the way of flair, and an awful lot in the way of good fortune.

“And frankly, too, there will be large sections of the rugby world who will not be dancing in the streets. Some of their behaviours in the coaching box and in the aftermath of games has been a disgrace but they really will have to take a good look at themselves and someone in authority is going to have to impose some discipline.”

The biggest outcome, though, from this #RWCFinal :



Rugby has shown every other sport in the world how to completely ruin your game with video technology. @AllBlacks @nzheraldsport #RWC23Final — Michael Burgess (@mikeburgess99) October 28, 2023

The All Blacks look dejected after losing the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images

‘The darkest of nights’

By Robert Kitson, The Guardian

“No one, until now, has ever won four men’s Rugby World Cup titles. And, even on a soggy Parisian evening, this really did have the feel of a truly momentous occasion. South Africa are champions again and any arguments about the most dominant rugby nation on earth can be temporarily laid to rest.

“What an epic, see-sawing contest it was. It will also be remembered as a tale of two captains. When Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s first black rugby captain, hoisted the Webb Ellis Cup aloft in Japan four years ago, it was one of the sport’s most memorable images and now, for every Springboks supporter, there is a glorious sense of deja vu. For his All Blacks counterpart, Sam Cane, it was to prove the darkest of nights.”

The TMO is an absolute disease on this sport. This is a disgrace. Biggest game in the world. Both captains marched. A yellow , 2 reds, and a disallowed try. We have spent the morning watching technology and TMO’s. It’s been an awful spectacle. #RSAvsNZL — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) October 28, 2023

Ardie Savea and teammates talk to referee Wayne Barnes. Photo / Getty Images.

‘The greatest’

By Gavin Mairs, UK Telegraph

“The greatest World Cup final won by unquestionably the greatest rugby side. South Africa, the defending champions, who conquered the British and Irish Lions since lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in Yokohama four years ago, have now been world champions four of the eight World Cups they have contested.

“In a final for the ages, they were pushed right to the wire by a New Zealand side who had to play all but 18 minutes with 14 men, after their captain Sam Cane was shown a red card in the first half following a yellow card for his back-row teammate Shannon Frizzel.

“The All Blacks, themselves going for a fourth World Cup title, came agonisingly close, with Jodie Barrett’s late, long-range penalty drifting just wide of the posts. Barrett has been utterly immense in attempting to inspire what would have been a historic comeback, which included a second-half try by his brother Beauden.

“But ultimately South Africa, who lost their only hooker Bongi Mbonambi as early as the third minute, were worthy champions, establishing a lead with four penalties by Handre Pollard, a player who was not even originally selected for the World Cup squad because of injury.”

Before you torch Wayne Barnes's house it's worth remembering that both cards were called by the TMO — Sports Freak (@Sportsfreakconz) October 28, 2023

New Zealand flanker Shannon Frizell leaves the pitch after being shown a yellow card. Photo / Getty Images

‘Flawed but compelling’

By Nik Simon, Daily Mail

“The tension was so high that the Webb Ellis Cup could have been squeezed and compressed into gold bullion. A flawed but compelling final that Cheslin Kolbe watched through his finger tips as South Africa, remarkably, became the first nation to be crowned [men’s] champions four times.

“It is maximum intensity. Eviscerating physicality. A superheavyweight fight that went right to the end of the 12th round. It was beautifully ugly. Painfully compelling. High stakes rugby that ended with 14 against 14 after a red card for Sam Cane and a yellow card for Kolbe.”

This is the best of all South Africa’s World Cups. I said it before and it stands. It is a great World Cup win. It was a tough run, went four from five against credible teams. Three knock out wins by one point. Got a red card in the final. Beautiful. — Ben Smith (@bensmithrugby) October 28, 2023

‘Mad, memorable final’

Gregor Paul, NZ Herald

“If the final was about being brave to the core, fighting to the bitter end against all the odds, then the champions would have been New Zealand.

“But South Africa are champions, worthy ones too, because they had what it took to score more points and resist the tenacity of an All Blacks team that couldn’t quite match their courage with the finesse and accuracy that was required to sneak the win.

“What ultimately made it a classic final, if a little frantic and wild, was that South Africa’s defensive resolve was just as defiant as New Zealand’s refusal to buckle when they had to play for so long with a numerical disadvantage.

“It ended up being the sort of mad, memorable final that everyone wanted and one that will eat away at the All Blacks for years to come.”

Whatever the result in this #RWCFinal rugby has destroyed itself as a spectacle with ridiculous rules and interpretations plus a TMO sitting in front of a TV controlling things via slow motion replay. Gone are the days of entertaining, free flowing rugby union. — Dave Wright (@davewright07) October 28, 2023

‘Devastating defeat’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

“Dashed dreams for the courageous All Blacks. A record fourth global title for the Springboks by the barest of margins after a controversy and card filled World Cup final.

“One point separates heartbreak and ecstasy at Stade de France as the ultimate redemption fell out of reach for the All Blacks.

“As they have throughout their journey to this pinnacle juncture the All Blacks dug to the depths of adversity after battling for 42 minutes with 14 men following Sam Cane’s red card and Shannon Frizell’s yellow - both in the first half.

“Ian Foster’s men never stopped believing. They pushed forward and constantly chased victory to hold the Springboks scoreless in the second half.

“In the end, though, they could not land the final definitive blow to steal the Webb Ellis Cup.

“A rumble in the Paris rain gave way to a gripping second half epic as the All Blacks refused to surrender. They embraced ambition and intent but finishing eluded them.

“The devastating defeat marks the end of an era for departing legends Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, and Dane Coles as well as Nepo Laulala, Shannon Frizell and Leicester Fainga’anuku - all of whom now leave the All Blacks.”

Sam Whitelock after playing his final test

“Everyone is obviously gutted as you can imagine. I know everyone back home will be gutted just as much as we are. You can’t fault the effort. The boys worked hard out there tonight and we just weren’t good enough to get one point. It’s going to hurt for a very long long time.”

Sam Cane on the red card tackle

“Not unlucky. We know that collisions need to be low. If anything, I got caught a bit surprised that he stepped back in my direction. It’s no excuse. We’ve been here for two months and we’ve seen how things have been ruled. Hugely disappointed.”

“So gutted. So proud of how far we’ve come. It hurts so much to fall at the final hurdle and probably the style that we did.”

“Obviously so many s*** emotions, on a personal level and on behalf of the team. Mixed in there is a heck of a lot of pride with the way the boys fought out there tonight, gave ourselves an opportunity. They’re just a bunch of warriors.”