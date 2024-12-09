Your 7-day Anaheim itinerary

This story was prepared by Visit Anaheim and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Thrilling theme parks, sports events and beaches await in the USA.

If you’re dreaming of an action-packed, fun-filled holiday under the perfect skies, Anaheim is the perfect destination for your next trip. From thrilling theme parks and sports events to sun-soaked beaches and fantastic day trips, this vibrant Southern California city offers something for everyone. Here’s how to spend seven unforgettable days in Anaheim.





Day 1: Kickoff with world-famous theme parks

Start your adventure at the Disneyland® Resort, where you can explore Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park. Meet your favourite Disney characters, enjoy exhilarating rides, and experience the firework spectacular display that will leave you spellbound. It’s the perfect introduction to Anaheim’s magic for families, friends, or couples.

But don’t stop there. Just a short drive away, you’ll find Knott’s Berry Farm, a charming theme park that combines thrilling rides with a unique slice of Americana. Discover the rich history of the park, from its origins as a berry farm to its transformation into a beloved amusement destination. Enjoy rides that range from family-friendly attractions to adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, all set in a picturesque setting filled with vibrant flowers and charming shops.

Insider tip: Make your Disneyland Resort reservation online and consider the Park Hopper Ticket for seamless access between both parks in a single day.

Day 2: Catch a sports game or concert

Anaheim is a sports lover’s dream. If you’re visiting during baseball season, catch an Angels game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. If ice hockey is more your style, cheer on the National Ice Hockey team, the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Prefer music? Check out the concert schedule – major artists often perform here, making it an electrifying experience.

Day 3: Soak up the sun at Orange County beaches

Take a short drive to Huntington Beach or Newport Beach for surfing, paddleboarding, or simply relaxing on the sand. Explore the coastal towns with their laid-back vibes, unique shops, and trendy cafes.

Day 4: Shopping and Day 5: Dining delights

Anaheim is a foodie and shopper’s paradise. Stroll through Anaheim GardenWalk for dining, entertainment, and shopping, or visit Downtown Disney for endless options. Don’t miss the Anaheim Packing House, a historic building turned trendy food hall with a variety of delicious offerings.

Bonus: Enjoy sunset views and Disney fireworks from rooftop bars like RISE at The Westin Anaheim Resort or Top of the V at The Viv Hotel. Or experience the local vibe at Anaheim’s breweries along La Palma Beer Trail.

Day 6: Day trip adventures

Anaheim’s central location makes it an ideal base for exploring Southern California. Take a day trip with Karmel Extreme Tours to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience movie magic, head down to San Diego and visit Legoland California Resort for family fun, or head to Sea World to see nature up close.

Day 7: (Transportation) Getting around and wrapping up

Anaheim is incredibly easy to explore, thanks to its convenient transportation options. ART (Anaheim Regional Transportation) offers shuttle services around the city, while car rentals and ride-sharing apps provide easy access to nearby destinations. Alternatively, board the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner from ARTIC station and ride along the coast to beautiful San Diego – an experience in itself. To get to and from Anaheim, Karmel Shuttles provide a seamless experience and will even organise your last day shopping experience on the way to LAX at Citadel Outlet Stores.

Whether you’re a family seeking fun-filled days or a couple looking for romance and relaxation, Anaheim has it all. With a perfect blend of entertainment, nature, dining, and adventure, your week in Anaheim will be nothing short of magical. Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable experience in sunny Southern California.

