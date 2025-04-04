Police investigating Okeke’s disappearance confirmed on June 13 2024 that a body had been found in bush in the Kaimai Ranges by specialist police search and rescue staff.
“This is news no family ever wants to hear, and they are devastated Ronny will not be coming home,” Detective Inspector Glen Baldwin said at the time.
Okeke had lived in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham, not far from where he was last spotted in the Mt Roskill supermarket.
In June, Baldwin described the man who was involved in an altercation with Okeke as a “person of interest”.
Baldwin said police believe Ronny was “injured as a result”, but they didn’t know what the severity of those injuries might be.
Police have spoken to the man they say was involved in the altercation with Okeke, with Baldwin saying search warrants were also carried out in Mt Eden and Ramarama.
Forensic testing has also been conducted on two vehicles of interest.
“What we do know is that this altercation occurred, and Ronny has not been heard from since,” Detective Inspector Baldwin said on June 13.
Detectives have also located Okeke’s phone.
Police haven’t divulged where they located Okeke’s phone. But Baldwin said in June - in the same press release in which he talked about executing the search warrants - the phone was “an important piece in the puzzle and work is ongoing to interrogate the phone, and extract all possible relevant information”.
Police alleged Okeke was involved in using a Newmarket money remittance business to transfer more than $250,000 in cash to China without proper checks being performed as required by the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.
Operation Ida came on the back of two earlier police busts with money laundering links – dubbed Brookings and Martinez – which made headlines in late 2020.
“Money laundering is not a victimless crime and while this may appear like money simply being passed around, it actually represents immeasurable harm that is being imposed on our communities,” Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid, of the police financial crime group, said after the Operation Ida arrests.
“It should serve as a warning for those engaged in this sort of offending - expect to be on our radar and held to account for your actions.”
Anyone with information about Okeke’s disappearance should contact police on 105 and quote the file number 240501/3879.
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.
