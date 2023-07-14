Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland money laundering trial: Who is Ye Hua, the alleged Newmarket ‘money lady’ for international cartel?

By
8 mins to read
Police made 10 arrests and their Asset Recovery Unit restrained more than $10 million in assets as part of Operation Ida. Video / New Zealand Police

Battling back tears, Auckland woman Ye (Cathay) Hua has taken the stand in her money laundering trial. But will her evidence be enough to convince a jury she was duped by an international cartel mastermind,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand