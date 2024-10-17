A warmer approach to medical imaging

Serene design and a patient focus make scans more comfortable.

For many people, having an MRI is daunting. For those undergoing the procedure at Canopy Imaging’s new Kerikeri clinic Te Mauora, an element of fun has been added to help ease anxiety. Thanks to clever design and a real focus on patient experience, the MRI machine has been transformed to look like a classic 1950s Kiwi caravan.

An art-covered fibreglass facade has been added to the machine to make it appear less intimidating. Meanwhile, the walls of the room feature large-scale images of local landscapes, which also help make undergoing a scan a much more pleasant experience. The look and feel of the MRI room were inspired by the popularity of Northland as a camping destination.

The walls in other parts of the clinic are adorned with soothing local landscapes, such as a waterfall tumbling into a stream surrounded by bush in one room and waves lapping on sand in another. Images of rongoā such as kawakawa have also been used to illustrate the connection between the natural environment and wellbeing.

Te Mauora is a fantastic example of Canopy Imaging embracing innovative interior design to create a more welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. As part of their rebrand, other Canopy Imaging clinics throughout the North Island are being refurbished to incorporate local scenic images and backdrops. From the moment patients walk in the front door they’ll be greeted by thoughtful interior design that is inviting and calming rather than sterile.

Interior architect Jane Pilkington of Pilkington 6 Design worked on Te Mauora and is currently involved in the transformation of several other facilities in the Canopy Healthcare group. She values Canopy’s approach to enhancing the experience of patients undergoing diagnostic imaging.

“Canopy really want their clinics to be patient-focused and feel comforting and familiar. For some people, machines like the MRI scanner can seem quite scary, so having a level of distraction helps to take the fear out of the experience.”

Pilkington says the Kiwiana caravan facade designed by Auckland creative agency Toast and signage company Airborne Signs adds a fun factor that is tastefully done.

“When you see the pictures on the walls of local beaches, that helps patients to settle and not be as nervous about their procedure.”

To further make visiting Canopy Imaging a more pleasant experience, Pilkington is using colours, textures and finishes throughout the clinics that are inspired by nature and reflect New Zealand’s different regions.

Several design elements reference cultural connections with iwi. For example, Pilkington found a stunning wallpaper that looks like a woven flax kete. It’s used to striking effect in the reception area of Te Mauora in Kerikeri and will be featured in several other Canopy Imaging clinics.

“The texture is wonderful, and the light bounces off it so you get a three-dimensional look. People come up and stroke it because it looks like it has actually been woven. It’s perfect.”

Pilkington says the design of Te Mauora means the environment in the clinic aligns with the warmth, friendliness and first-class services offered by the staff. “Working with Canopy, I have learned that the real magic of the place is in the staff and the way they respect and support the patients and how they guide them through the procedures they are having.”

She says understanding the power of surroundings has been a driving factor for her in a career that spans over 30 years and focuses on commercial spaces.

“There’s a lot of research into how your environment affects your wellbeing and we know that making a space engaging and calming and relaxing really helps. Your environment can affect your mental health, and for people going through health issues that has an enormous impact on things like recovery.”

Having nicer work surroundings is good for staff as well as patients, points out Pilkington. “If your work environment is an enjoyable place to be, staff are generally happier.”

Working on the Canopy Imaging projects is a lot of fun, she says, and it’s been heartening to hear feedback about the positive way people have responded to the Kerikeri clinic since it opened in May this year. “The feedback from staff and patients has been amazing. There’s a quote I really like that says, ‘There are three responses to a piece of design: Yes, no and wow. Wow is the one I am aiming for’.”

Canopy Imaging, the North Island’s leading radiology provider, is the new name for Broadway Radiology and TRG Imaging. The businesses have rebranded to provide patients with a unified patient experience as part of Canopy Healthcare, which also includes Canopy Cancer Care.

Canopy Imaging has 23 clinics that boast world-class imaging technology and unparalleled patient experience. Along with Kerikeri, clinics are available in Whangārei, Auckland, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, New Plymouth, Feilding, Palmerston North and Levin.

For more information, visit Canopy Imaging’s website.