The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are found in everyone and are normally expressed in cells of the breasts and other tissue, where they help repair damaged DNA. But they can mutate and increase the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
Cancer was found in Kendal’s breast and after a two-year period fighting the disease, she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year, having suffered a seizure at work.
Her family thought it was uncanny for Kendal - who had a love for skulls, coffins and death - to die around Halloween and described her death on the morning of the celebration as “in true Kendal style”.
She had hoped to celebrate Halloween with her two young children - Ezra, 8, and Koen, 5 - one last time, and had their costumes ready for tonight.
“Unfortunately cancer has taken that from her, along with so much more, but her home is now perfectly decorated for her farewell ... Kendal will return to her family home under all the Halloween decorations that she put up herself,” Candice Buchanan said.
Kendal’s daughter Ezra farewelled her by saying; “I will love you for all the days”, a quote the two of them shared since Ezra started talking.
Her mother, Barbara, said she wanted her to know “I’m now a proud, proud mother of an angel”.
Her cousins found peace that she was no longer in pain and said she fought “right until the end”.
“We are going to miss her so much. It’s been such a cruel thing to happen to such a beautiful person. She will live on through Ezra and Koen and we will make sure they know how loved they are which is exactly what she wanted,” they said.
Candice Buchanan earlier said Kendal, who turned 34 at the beginning of October, had been “amazing” through her two-year journey and “really wanted to fight for her kids”.
“She told her son and daughter, ‘I’m fighting so hard for you and Mummy is not going to give up ... I’m going to do everything I can to fight this’.”
Her children were now “safe and loved” in the arms of their father Bob, who is described as being “their absolute rock and security”.
“We have no doubt he will give them the best life, filled with memories of Kendal and her love for them,” Candice Buchanan said.
Tributes flowed from her best friend Sian, who called her “irreplaceable”, and her work colleagues at Auckland preschool BestStart Tironui Road, where she worked as a cook for seven years.
At the beginning of this year, Kendal took to social media reflecting on the past 12 months, saying; “I did go through a lot.
“From operations, procedures, infections, hematoma, chemo, radiation, skin change, body change (inside and out), lack of energy levels, bone density infusion, menopause and I couldn’t count the hospital visits I’ve been to – all while raising two beautiful tiny humans,” the post read.
“So this year I’m not surviving. This year’s about living.”
Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.
