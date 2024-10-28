Reflecting on her sister’s journey, Buchanan said it started when they were both contacted by a female cousin in 2022, informing them that she had tested positive for a mutated BRCA2 gene.
The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are found in everyone and are normally expressed in cells of the breasts and other tissue, where they help repair damaged DNA. But they can mutate and increase the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
Buchanan said as soon as her sister heard the news, she decided to get tested – which found she also had a BRCA2 gene mutation.
“She went and had an MRI and that’s when they found the cancer in her breast,” she said.
Buchanan said her sister has lived for her two young children – Ezra, 8, and Koen, 5 – and everything she did was to give them a good experience.
At the beginning of this year, Kendal took to social media reflecting on the past 12 months, saying; “I did go through a lot.
“From operations, procedures, infections, hematoma, chemo, radiation, skin change, body change (inside and out), lack of energy levels, bone density infusion, menopause and I couldn’t count the hospital visits I’ve been to – all while raising two beautiful tiny humans,” the post read.
“So this year I’m not surviving. This year’s about living.”
Reflecting on her sister’s life, Buchanan said she loved skulls – which was uncanny as she was destined to die around Halloween.
“She’s always, always been into skulls and coffins and death and all that kind of stuff. She’s very much that kind of girl. And now that she’s passing away around Halloween, it’s very fitting for her.”