Yanfei Bao murder case: A prison yard bombshell and the jailbirds’ crusade to find a body

Kurt Bayer
By
South Island Head of News·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Tingjun Cao denied murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photos / NZME

  • Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao went missing in July last year.
  • Her body was found in a shallow grave on a farm outside the city just over a year later.
  • A high-profile trial ended at the High Court yesterday with a jury finding Tingjun Cao guilty.

A former inmate says a fellow prisoner coughed up how he killed Yanfei Bao one day in the prison yard. It was a graphic, cold-blooded confession that prompted other inmates to try to get the shy, retiring Chinese national to reveal where he had dumped her

