Thousands of singers from around the world have kicked off the 13th World Choir Games in Auckland. Choirs are singing in venues across Tāmaki Makaurau and this weekend some will travel to Rotorua for a show at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Event coordinator Jennifer Lewy told Aleyna Martinez she would not let cost be a barrier for local choirs to participate in the global choral event.
“Everyone can sing even if they think they don’t sing well, even if they think they don’t sing in tune – everyone can sing,” says Jennifer Lewy.
As chairwoman of the New Zealand Choral Federation Waikato-Bay of Plenty branch, she would know.
Lewy is also the coordinator of the World to WAI-BOP: Gala Concert - a “regional off-shoot event” of the World Choir Games, and says she is thrilled to bring the event to Rotorua.
In Tamaki Makaurau, more than 10,000 people from 40 countries are competing in the games. Dubbed the Olympics of singing, 36 jurors will hand out gold medals throughout the competition from July 10-25.
Exposing local choirs to different singing styles and cultures was a highlight, she said.
“The Austrian choir has offered to do an Austrian folk singing and yodelling workshop which anyone in the community can come to as well.
“We will be doing a New Zealand composition from a Tauranga composer, Leon Gray, called Pōhutukawa – it is a Matariki song cycle so it’s really special that we’re singing his piece in Rotorua for people coming to visit our country.
“I’m excited to bring people – some people from near where I was born – over here to see what Rotorua and New Zealand is like,” Lewy said.
Her mum was Canadian, her dad British-American and Lewy developed a love for choir growing up in Bermuda
“I adopted Rotorua as my hometown … I have three Kiwi babies.”