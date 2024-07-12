YPC are singing in five categories again this year under conductors Elizabeth Nunez (YPC creative director) and Francisco J. Nunez (founder and artistic director) with a full programme of songs, some specially arranged just for the competition.

The choir arrived in New Zealand on Monday and spent a few days acclimatising in Rotorua.

Posting to social media they announced their safe arrival to friends and family adding, “Exploring the wonders of Rotorua with our summer voices! From the geothermal depths of Wai-o-Tapu to the scenic heights of Skyline Rotorua, our choristers are soaking in the beauty of New Zealand.”

Their visit to Rotorua was not all sightseeing and fun, however, with the group getting down to some serious practice.

The judging panel applaud during performances at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Photo / Jason Oxenham

But even then, the kids from New York City couldn’t be left alone and ended their Rotorua experience with some local waiata.

“Our last full day in Rotorua can only be described as a transcendental experience,” another message to their Facebook page read. “What a privilege to not only be hosted so beautifully in a foreign place, but to have those people share their customs and traditions so generously with us.

“We of course started our day with rehearsals of our own, but ending it by sharing music with the Māori tribe that visited with us that evening was the perfect way to end our time in Rotorua, and usher us into the mindset of a universal language of music and mutual understanding going into the World Choir Games.”

The YPC started life in 1988 with a mission and values deeply rooted in providing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique programme of music education and choral performance.

The group are renowned for superb virtuosity, showmanship and artistic excellence. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The multicultural youth chorus is internationally renowned for its superb virtuosity, brilliant showmanship and innovative model of artistic excellence and diversity that enriches the community.

The YPC claims that when a child joins the choir they transform into more than they thought they could ever be using a secret formula they call The Key of Love.

“A practice that is reflected in the success of our choristers and the quality of our music,” they say.

As Williams Shakespeare wrote – “If music be the food of love, play on!”

The World Choir Games is on at various venues around Auckland until Saturday July 20. www.wcg2024.co.nz