(From left) Rotorua District Choir conductor Elizabeth Pilaar, Rotorua Symphonic Band chairman Jayson Morrison and Rotorua District Choir chairwoman Mairwen Ladd-Sanford during the funds handover. Photo / Supplied

Although it has been a challenging time recently for the Rotorua Symphonic Band, it is grateful for the helping hand the Rotorua District Choir has extended.

On October 2, 2022, a fire destroyed the band building containing $120,000 worth of precious instruments and other priceless sheets of music belonging to the Rotorua Symphonic Band, which shared the building with the Rotorua Brass Band.

The fire occurred in the early hours of the morning, as a drunk thief parked a stolen car behind the Rotorua Brass Band building, off Amohau St behind Pak’nSave, and set it alight.

Last Sunday the Rotorua District Choir handed over funds of $900 to the Rotorua Symphonic Band, which was raised from tickets to their Christmas Concert and donations collected during the concert’s interval.

Rotorua Symphonic Band chairman Jayson Morrison says the donation is really helpful.

“We have been struggling a lot lately after the fire and it is always great to receive a helping hand, especially from other groups in the community.”

He says the band is hiring out the same space as the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band.

Being able to do this has been really handy and keeps them practising every week. However, the Symphonic Band will have to find a new venue eventually so that it will have room to store all the instruments and music it is slowly building back up, Jayson says.

Despite the challenging times, the band has still been able to perform at local events recently, such as the Music at the Band Rotunda sessions in Government Gardens and the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Jayson thanked the Rotorua District Choir on behalf of the band for supporting them.

Rotorua District Choir conductor Elizabeth Pilaar says it felt great to give a helping hand, and it showed they want to support a fellow musical group.

“It’s a way to say we acknowledge what they are going through, that it’s a hard time, and we are here to help.

“The arts are always underfunded in a country of our size and people often don’t appreciate the value of the arts until it’s not there.

“The arts feed our souls and give hope while struggling with some of the daily issues of life. Music and the arts can help people through those difficult times.”

Among the destroyed instruments in the fire were four timpanis, an orchestral bass drum and stand, an orchestral marimba, orchestral tubular bells and the stand for them, a glockenspiel, an antique vibraphone, two drumkits, handheld bells, a rainmaker, shakers, maracas, castanets, a triangle, a cowbell, two woodblocks, two tambourines and numerous mallets and beaters.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air











