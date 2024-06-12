Waikato Police announce an $80,000 reward for information that leads to the location and safe return of missing Marokopa children. Visuals / NZ Police

Woman says trio of children had “home haircuts” and man she believed was fugitive dad was tattooed with bleached hair

The potential sighting was two weeks before police offered an $80,000 reward for information on Phillips and the three children.

Police say Phillips is armed and a risk to the community.

Officers set up checkpoints on the road into and out of Marokopa.

Command centre also set up in small coastal hamlet.

A woman has come forward claiming to have seen wanted Marokopa man Tom Phillips and missing children Jayda, Maverick and Ember at the remote Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel about two hours from their hometown of Marokopa.

The woman, who does not want to be named, said she was “90 per cent sure” it was Phillips – who has been on the run with his children for more than two and a half years – and called police as soon as she left the hot pools.

The private thermal pools are accessible by walking tracks through the bush and are alongside the Waihou River.

The potential sighting two weeks ago was reported to police who have since offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the return of the children.

Yesterday, police set up checkpoints leading to the coastal Waikato settlement, stopping all vehicles and checking driver licences.

The woman, her partner and some friends were at the isolated hot pools near the Waikato town of Tīrau on June 2.

The group were in the pool when the man she believed was Phillips and the children hopped in near them.

She said the man – who she believed was the fugitive dad – had some facial hair and she noted his head was shaved but the hair that remained had been bleached.

She described a large tattoo that “could have been a cross” covering the whole of his back.

“That will be the thing that says if this was him or not,” she said.

The woman said the children were the right ages to be the missing Phillips children. The girl she thought was Jayda, now 10, had shoulder-length hair and a full bathing suit.

The Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel pool the woman claims Tom Phillips and his children were in is set in the bush and very secluded.

The boy she thought was Maverick, now 9, was wearing a beanie or hat and when he removed it she noticed his hair.

“It was shaved at the bottom but had a piece at the top like you could tie it up in a pony... it was like it was done at home,” she said.

The little girl, who she thought was the same age as Ember, now 7, also wore a beanie.

“She didn’t want to take it off but when she did her hair was in a mess, it was cut but like in strings.

“They were all really close to us and I had dark glasses on so I could observe for quite a while.”

She described the children as “very clingy”.

The woman called the Crimestoppers line and left an anonymous tip when she left the pools.

She said she now “felt stupid” and wished she had called 111 immediately.

Police said they investigated all leads but would not say if Phillips had a large back tattoo.

On Tuesday, acting Detective Inspector Andy Saunders announced an $80,000 reward for information leading to the return of the children.

“We wish to reiterate that Tom Phillips faces charges in relation to aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a result of a criminal investigation separate to the missing persons investigation,” Saunders said.

“Police consider him to be armed and he should not be approached.”

Saunders said the deployment of a team to Marokopa was “part of a new phase of the missing person investigation”.

“Police have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two and a half years, with no connection to others and without formal education and health care. Tom Phillips does not have legal custody of the children.

Police checkpoints on the way into Marokopa, Waikato, as officers seek information about fugitive dad Tom Phillips and his missing children. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“He is sought by police and there is a warrant for his arrest.”

Later that day people from the Marokopa community had offered information.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed into the Marokopa area last night in support of the operation, results of their work in the area are being assessed alongside other information,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Residents of Marokopa and the surrounding area can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next days. We continue to urge anyone that has credible, current information on the whereabouts of the Phillips children to make themselves known to our officers.”

Phillips and the three children went missing in December 2021 and the search for them ramped up following a sighting of him last August.

Police hoped the substantial reward would tempt those assisting Phillips and lead to the children’s return.

The reward would be open until June 25, 2024 and immunity from prosecution would be considered for anyone who had been helping Phillips.

“We are committed to finding these children and we’re willing to take the step of offering a reward if it will prove the tipping point to help people put the children’s welfare first,” Saunders said.

Phillips evaded the attention of police for 19 months before he was seen shopping while wearing a disguise. He stole a car and then got into a fight with a member of the public last August.

Police then linked Phillips to a bank robbery last May.

Phillips was believed to be armed and police warned he should not be approached but that any sightings be reported to 111 immediately.

Information can be provided to the investigation team by contacting the 105 reporting line, quoting the file number 211218/5611, or email op.curly@police.govt.nz.

