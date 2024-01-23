Despite the ongoing efforts of the police in their search, two years have passed, and Tom Phillips, the fugitive father, remains at large. Video / Neil Reid

Police believe missing fugitive Tom Phillips and his children are hiding in or near his home town of Marokopa, and have stipulated they are not offering a reward if he is found, and that people should not approach him because he could be armed.

The search for Phillips and his three children ramped up after a sighting of him last August after they went missing in December 2021.

Phillips evaded the attention of police for 19 months before he was seen shopping while wearing a disguise, stole a car and then got into a fight with a member of the public last August.

Police then linked Phillips to a bank robbery last May.

The latest incident involving Phillips saw him allegedly steal a bike with one of his children and smash a storefront on November 2 - almost two years after he and his three children disappeared.

Today, Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said police believed Phillips was hiding in western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

“Although the environment is challenging for investigators, we continue to devote resources to this operation and follow up on all reported sightings,” Saunders said.

“We continue to review existing evidence and new information and appeal to the community to pass on any details that could help the three children be reunited with their family,” he said.

“The investigation team working on this case have one focus – to bring Ember, Maverick and Jayda home.”

Warrant out for Phillips’ arrest

Saunders said police were not offering any rewards if Phillips was found, and asked anyone who saw Phillips to call 111 immediately.

Phillips faces charges in relation to aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Saunders said: “While we cannot comment on speculation about any assistance or support Phillips may be receiving, or rumours around the Te Kūiti bank robbery and who the possible accomplice could be, we have previously confirmed that Phillips is the suspect of the attempted burglary of the Piopio superette store.

“Police consider him to be armed and he should not be approached.”

Phillips and his children Jayda, now aged 9, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 6, first went missing in September 2021, sparking a massive ground, sea and air search with family at home fearing the worst as the father’s grey Toyota Hilux was found on the beach, with waves crashing against it.

Phillips’ uncle, Paul Phillips, told the Herald at the time the family was “anxious” and “fearful” for the children’s safety.

“Our biggest fear is that it’s possible that a rogue wave came in and swept them out to sea,” Paul Phillips said.

A friend of Phillips’ said child seats were found in the car, and the car keys were found under the driver’s seat mat - the usual spot Phillips would leave them if he wasn’t going to be long.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the Waikato community searched on foot, with drones, thermal imaging technology and from helicopters and a light plane.

Phillips and his children turned up almost three weeks later, on September 30, revealing they had been living in a tent in dense bush. But questions lingered about why he disappeared.

Phillips’ family went through “17 days of hell” while the search was under way, police said.

One of Phillips’ family members described the emotional moment the man and children “just walked in the door” - safe and alive and in tears.

Police began speaking to Phillips and the family to understand what went on since the four disappeared on September 11. Police refused to discuss whether Phillips was having psychological problems.

In October, police charged Phillips with wasteful deployment of police resources.

But Phillips didn’t show up at the TTe Kūiti District Court for his first appearance on January 12, 2022. A warrant was then issued for Phillips’ arrest.

He and his children haven’t been seen since December 9, 2021.

A Facebook post circulated saying Phillips and his three children were “missing” again, and that the family wanted “these poor babies back”.

