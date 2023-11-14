Missing Marokopa family in Piopio: Tom Phillips and child steal quad bike, smash storefront

Police are looking for Tom Phillips after the wanted man and one of his children were captured on CCTV smashing the window of a business in Piopio. Photo / NZ Police

Missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips has allegedly stolen a quad bike from a rural Waikato property and then broken into a shop with one of his children.

Police are appealing from any sightings from the public of Phillips, his children or the quad bike stolen just under a fortnight ago.

Security footage from the Piopio shop shows the masked pair smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am on November 2.

The red farm-style quad bike, with no registration, was reported stolen from a Marokopa Rd property in Te Anga earlier that day.

- More to come