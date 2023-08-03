Inspector Will Loughrin speaks to the media after the father of three missing Marokopa children, Tom Phillips, was seen in the Kāwhia area.

Police have revealed the way wanted father Tom Phillips is disguising himself in public - including wearing a beanie and surgical mask.

Inspector Will Loughrin of the Waikato Police said there had been another confirmed sighting of Phillips at Bunnings on Kahikatea Drive in Hamilton between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday.

Missing father Tom Phillips has disguised himself while shopping at Bunnings. Photo / NZ Police

Police have revealed he was trying to disgusie himself wearing a white beanie, glasses, a surgical mask and a blue zip-up jacket.

Loughrin said police believed he was wearing a number of layers of clothing below the jacket as part of the disguise.

He also said they had received further sightings of the stolen ute he was driving in the past few days.

The ute was stolen on August 2.

- More to come