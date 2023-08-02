A private investigator reveals how Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember could have remained hidden for over a year. Video / NZ Herald

The father of missing Marokopa children Tom Phillips has been sighted, police say.

Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on January 18, 2022.

Yesterday evening, police said they received reports of sightings of Phillips driving a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on State Highway 31 in the Kāwhia area.

“The children were not with him.”

Missing man Tom Phillips has been sighted in a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute (pictured) on State Highway 31 in the Kawhia area. Photo / NZ Police

A police spokesperson said they had responded and made numerous area inquiries, however, were unable to locate Phillips.

“Officers will be following up in the area today, speaking with locals, and continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to come forward to the police.”

Tom, Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips have been missing since January 2022. Photo / Supplied

Police are urgently seeking sightings of the ute, the spokesperson said.

“Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information reported to us where relevant.”

Police are also urging anyone who might have any information, no matter how small, to please come forward to them.











