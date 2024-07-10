In an interview on The Country today, host Jamie Mackay asked Peters where the rumour had started.

Peters said he saw NZ First’s social media post, which he clarified was not his post, and then read the responses to it in the Herald’s story.

“I thought crikey, that’s not a denial. That’s somebody who’s talking about an inquiry. Why would you need an inquiry four weeks later into something as simple as that? This is not complicated.”

Peters said he was going to find out more about it.

Mackay suggested to Peters that nothing happened at NZ First without his authority. Peters said the party has a team of people.

Is it true that the Aratere ran aground when someone put the autopilot on, went for a coffee, and then couldn’t turn the autopilot off in time when that someone came back…?



If so, why haven’t the public been told that? — New Zealand First (@nzfirst) July 9, 2024

Asked whether NZ First’s post was correct, Maritime New Zealand said in a statement that an investigation into the grounding was ongoing.

“Conjecture around the cause of the incident is unhelpful, as the cause of the incident is currently being investigated by both Maritime NZ and TAIC [Transport Accident Investigation Commission].

“These investigations will determine what occurred to cause the vessel to ground.”

Maritime New Zealand has previously said its investigation is expected to take months.

Marlborough harbourmaster Jake Oliver said he could not comment on NZ First’s post because investigations were continuing.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown also referred to the investigations and said: “I look forward to the outcome of those investigations.”

Photo / Tim Cuff

KiwiRail Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said KiwiRail would not normally respond to speculation while an investigation was under way.

“However, we can say that there is a regulated number of qualified people who need to be in attendance on the ship’s bridge at all times, and we meet this without exception - including on the night of the grounding.

“As formal investigations are ongoing, we will not be making further comment.”

The Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly after. It is berthed at Waimahara Wharf in Picton and remains under a detention order. The ship cannot leave until Maritime NZ says it is safe.

There were 47 people on board the Aratere when it grounded last month and they had to stay the night on board before being safely escorted off the ship.

