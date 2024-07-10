“Is it true that the Aratere ran aground when someone put the autopilot on, went for a coffee, and then couldn’t turn the autopilot off in time when that someone came back...?”, the party posted.
Maritime New Zealand has cautioned that “conjecture” about the cause of the incident is unhelpful while an investigation continues, and KiwiRail says the “regulated number of qualified people” were on the ship’s bridge on the night of the grounding.
Asked whether NZ First’s post was correct, Maritime New Zealand said in a statement that an investigation into the grounding was ongoing.
“Conjecture around the cause of the incident is unhelpful, as the cause of the incident is currently being investigated by both Maritime NZ and TAIC [Transport Accident Investigation Commission].
“These investigations will determine what occurred to cause the vessel to ground.”
Maritime New Zealand has previously said its investigation is expected to take months.
Marlborough harbourmaster Jake Oliver said he could not comment on NZ First’s post because investigations were continuing.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown also referred to the investigations and said: “I look forward to the outcome of those investigations.”
KiwiRail Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said KiwiRail would not normally respond to speculation while an investigation was under way.
“However, we can say that there is a regulated number of qualified people who need to be in attendance on the ship’s bridge at all times, and we meet this without exception - including on the night of the grounding.
“As formal investigations are ongoing, we will not be making further comment.”
There were 47 people on board the Aratere when it grounded last month and they had to stay the night on board before being safely escorted off the ship.
