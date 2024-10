"That's what we train for, so it was all good," a Fenz spokesperson said. Video / One News

Firefighters saved residents from a balcony as flames tore through a Kāinga Ora apartment block in South Auckland early this morning.

Video footage captured by 1News showed flames rushing from inside the building and a bright mass of fire raging in an apartment.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said crews were called to the fire on Albert St, Ōtāhuhu by an automated alarm just after midnight.

Kāinga Ora has been approached for comment.