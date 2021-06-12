Windwhistle, Canterbury wedding day helicopter crash - bride and groom on board

Three people with serious injuries were flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital. Video / Hamish Clark

A couple's wedding day joy has turned to horror after the helicopter they were in crashed on to a golf course at the wedding venue in rural Canterbury this afternoon.

The helicopter crashed soon after the pilot took off with the newlyweds and a photographer destined for a picturesque mountain spot for wedding photos, with guests remaining behind ahead of the reception.

All four people on board the helicopter were injured - three seriously and one

moderately - after it crashed at Terrace Downs Resort in Windwhistle, 80 kilometres west of Christchurch, about 3pm.

The tail of the Robinson 44 helicopter was sheared off in a crash which injured all four on board, including a couple about to be married. Photo / George Heard

Photos from the scene show the Robinson 44 helicopter right side up but with its tail sheared off, near a golf course sand trap.

Terrace Downs Resort press officer Louise Paul confirmed the couple on board were newlyweds.

The helicopter crashed near a sand trap on the golf course at Terrace Downs Resort in Windwhistle, Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

She didn't know who among those on board were the three seriously injured - all of whom a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said were flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital. The less injured victim was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

Resort staff were supporting those at the venue for the wedding, including parents of those on board.

"It's very upsetting for them," said Paul.

Other guests, unaware of the crash, were still arriving for the nuptials.

"The wedding guests are just arriving now and we're letting them know."

Debris was strewn around the crashed helicopter. Photo / George Heard

The helicopter company thought to be involved is Christchurch-based.

Paul didn't see the crash or know what had gone wrong.

The manager of the resort was among those who went to help after the alarm was raised.

According to its website, Terrace Downs Resort, next to the Rakaia River is a "premier destination for weddings, corporate events and luxury getaways".



"In the shadow of the majestic Southern Alps, Terrace Downs Resort lies in the heart of the picturesque Canterbury region.

"An ideal 'getting away from it all' destination close to Mt Hutt ski field and Methven, it is a premier destination."

Bride and groom can arrive by horseback, golf cart or helicopter, according to the website.

This image from Terrace Downs Resort's website shows a couple enjoying the views of the Rakaia River from the resort. Photo / Terrace Downs Resort

The crash was reported to police at 3.05pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Two crews each from the Hororata and Methven volunteer fire brigades attended, Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said.