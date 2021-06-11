Fatal crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck west of Hastings

A pedestrian and truck have collided in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on state highway west of Hastings in Hawke's Bay.

The incident took place on State Highway 50 at Maraekakaho at about 6pm on Friday.

"Initial indications are the person who died may have been unloading equipment

from another truck when the collision occurred," police said.

The road will remain closed overnight with traffic diversions also staying in place.

"An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway," police said.