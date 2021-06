A person has died after single-car crash on a rurual road between Cambridge and Lake Taupō. Photo / File

A person has died after single-car crash on a rurual road between Cambridge and Lake Taupō. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

One person has died and another has been seriously hurt after their car crashed on a rural road between Cambridge and Lake Taupō.

The single-car crash took place on Waipapa Rd in Wharepapa South around 6.15pm.

The injured person was transported to hospital in a serious condition, police said.

"The road remains closed and diversions are in place," police said.

"An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway."