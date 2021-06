Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH50, Maraekakaho. Photo / Google Maps

A person thought to have been unloading equipment from a truck has died after being struck by another truck on a Hawke's Bay highway.

Police confirmed late on Friday night that a pedestrian had died following the crash on State Highway 50, Maraekakaho, just after 6pm.

The road would be closed overnight and diversions remain in place, police said.

