Car crashes into house in Waikato town of Morrinsville

The intersection of Thames St and Waverley Ave, Morrinsville, where a car crashed into a house this morning. Image / Google Maps

A car has crashed into a house this morning in the Waikato town of Morrinsville leaving one person with serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Thames St and Waverley Ave at 10.10am.

Police said the vehicle contained two occupants and one of them appeared to be seriously injured.

It is unclear whether the injuries to the occupant were the result of the accident or a medical event, police said in a statement.

Alan Townsend from the Morrinsville Bowling Club, located on the opposite corner from the crash, said witnesses were speculating whether the driver may have had some sort of seizure, after he sped up dramatically as he reached the corner.

"He put his foot down by the bowling green," Townsend said.

"We're only 300 yards away from the corner. He put his foot down - whether he had a seizure, it must have been something like that because he sped up and he just didn't make the corner.

"He knocked down a wall there and hit the house."

Townsend said the car was travelling from the settlement of Tatuanui just east of Morrinsville down Thames St (State Highway 26).

"There was no way he was going to get around that corner. He tried to turn onto the bypass but he didn't make the corner because he was going so fast," Townsend said.