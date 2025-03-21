Police forensics staff outside a house on Darlington Rd, Miramar, on March 17. Photo / RNZ

Nabizadah was found by police carrying out area inquiries following the Darlington burglary.

He died in hospital the following day, March 18.

The cause of death was a result of blunt force head injuries, police said.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said Nabizadah was not involved in the burglary.

“We are still trying to establish how he was injured,” he said.

He was released to his family yesterday and laid to rest Thursday afternoon.

Pritchard said police are now seeking help from the public. They would like to hear from any motorists who were driving in the Miramar area between midnight and 3am on Monday, March 17.

They are seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area during that time.

“Members of the public may play a crucial role in helping us piece together the events that unfolded early that morning, and police are now widening our area of focus,” he said.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Nevay Rd, Camperdown Rd and Darlington Rd area between 12.20am and 3am that same morning.

Nabizadah was wearing a brown jacket with a blue T-shirt underneath, black trousers, and light brown-coloured shoes, Pritchard said.

“He was located near his vehicle, a silver-coloured Toyota Aqua with the registration NQE681,” Pritchard said.

Police are urging anyone who thinks they saw a person fitting that description to contact them as soon as possible.

They are reviewing CCTV and inquiries into the movements of the victim are ongoing.

Police are still working to establish if there is a link between Nabizadah’s death and the earlier burglary.

