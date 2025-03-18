Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said officers found the injured and unconscious man a short distance from his vehicle when they were carrying out area inquiries.

“Parallel investigations are under way into both incidents and police are still working to determine if there is any link between the two,” said Pritchard.

Police would like to hear from anyone who walked in the area near Camperdown and Totara Rds between 12.30am and 2.30am on Monday.

“You may not think you have anything to contribute, but we would like to know what you may have seen, or view any dashcam footage,” Pritchard said.

“We are particularly interested in any sightings of a man wearing a white cap, shorts and gumboots.”

Police are also appealing for information from residents in Darlington Rd, Totara Rd and Camperdown Rd, particularly the block north of Camperdown Road, to check their properties for any missing clothing from clotheslines or missing footwear or other items.

“We also want to hear from anyone who locates any discarded items of property on their sections.”

Investigators would like to hear of any sightings of suspicious persons in the area between 12.30am and 2.30 am Monday. They’re also asking anyone with CCTV footage to share it with them.

Police would also like to hear of any suspicious activity or people prowling in the area over the last couple of weeks, including any previously unreported thefts from properties or vehicles since early March.

Scene examinations remain underway.

“While we are still piecing the events of Monday morning together, Police can confirm the intruder was unknown to the occupants of the property that he broke into,” said Pritchard.

“They do not know him, and do not know why he was in their house.”

These events will cause concern in the community and police are working to answer the “many questions” around Monday morning’s incident, Pritchard said.

Police are carrying out reassurance patrols in the Miramar area which will continue over the coming days.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.