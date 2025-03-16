Advertisement
Police investigating after person injured in fight with home intruder in Miramar, Wellington

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police were called at 2am to reports of an intruder inside a home on Darlington Rd.

Police are investigating after an intruder was caught in a Wellington home and a person was later found unconscious and critically injured nearby.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the two serious incidents, which happened overnight in the suburb of Miramar, are linked.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said police were called at 2am to reports of an intruder inside a home on Darlington Rd.

One person had minor injuries after an altercation with the suspect who had fled before police arrived.

“A police dog unit tracked the intruder north of the bus turnaround for several hundred metres until the trail was lost”, Leitch said.

Half an hour later, a police patrol found a man unconscious and critically injured near the intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Leitch said police were making enquiries into both incidents and working to determine whether they were linked.

The intruder may have gone to other addresses in the immediate area, he said.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area while we carry out this work and speak with residents.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information that may help our enquiries.”

Residents on upper Darlington Road and near the intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd should report any unusual or suspicious activity overnight to police, Leitch said.

“We are also asking residents to check their sections and yards for any items that may have been stolen or discarded by the offender, described as a tall man of thin, athletic build, wearing a white cap.”

Police are also interested in any CCTV footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and reference the case number 250317/6324.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

