Half an hour later, a police patrol found a man unconscious and critically injured near the intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Leitch said police were making enquiries into both incidents and working to determine whether they were linked.

The intruder may have gone to other addresses in the immediate area, he said.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area while we carry out this work and speak with residents.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information that may help our enquiries.”

Residents on upper Darlington Road and near the intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd should report any unusual or suspicious activity overnight to police, Leitch said.

“We are also asking residents to check their sections and yards for any items that may have been stolen or discarded by the offender, described as a tall man of thin, athletic build, wearing a white cap.”

Police are also interested in any CCTV footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and reference the case number 250317/6324.

