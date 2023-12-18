Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington should take the second Mt Victoria tunnel and run - A Capital Letter

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Wellington has been more of a loser than a winner in 2023 and if the city has learnt anything from this experience it’s that it should take the new Government’s tunnel and run.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand