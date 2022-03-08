Wellington Airport launches legal challenge over pedestrian crossing

Wellington Airport. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wellington Airport intends to seek a judicial review of the decision to install a pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1.

Last week Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), the city's multi-billion-dollar transport plan, announced it will go ahead with an at-grade crossing controlled by traffic lights on Cobham Drive near the airport.

Wellington Airport is leading the charge against the crossing, saying it will make congestion worse for 35,000 daily road users and that the views of the community have been ignored.

Independent polling commissioned by Wellington Airport showed 83 per cent of Eastern Suburbs residents agreed a crossing would make traffic congestion worse and 65 per cent preferred an overpass.

Wellington Airport said it has advised Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and LGWM of its intention to seek a judicial review of the decision on the crossing.

"This decision is driven by support for our local community, who have made their voices heard loud and clear but have been disregarded. It is also driven by our concern that Let's Get Wellington Moving, rather than easing congestion, is creating worse outcomes on the vital Airport to CBD route," the airport said.

Wellington Airport also has the support of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Miramar, Kilbirnie Business Network and Transporting NZ.

The airport claimed the business case for the crossing was flawed and alternative solutions have not been properly considered.

"It should be dropped in favour of a full review and genuine consultation.

"A capital city should have excellent connections to its airport. Cobham Drive is the first experience visitors have of Wellington and being stuck in traffic is not the way to showcase our city."

In a letter to LGWM and its partners, airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said he was "dismayed" with the pedestrian crossing decision.

Sanderson said an official information request for further documents relating to the decision would be filed shortly.

Once these documents were reviewed, proceedings would be filed in the High Court, he said.

LGWM acting programme director David Dunlop confirmed the letter from Wellington Airport had been received.

LGWM representative Emma Speight has previously said people have been making unsafe crossings because there is no convenient alternative for almost 2km along Cobham Drive.

"These changes will make it safer and easier for people to move around the area, including the increasing number of people walking, running, riding bikes and using wheelchairs on the new shared pathway along Evans Bay."

There have been 528 crashes over the past 10 years along the stretch of state highway between Mt Victoria and Wellington Airport, which have killed two people and seriously injured 16, LGWM has reported.

More than 250 people a day are forecast to use the crossing and the average delay experienced by people driving on Cobham Drive is expected to be about 15 seconds.

LGWM has committed to further investigations into alternative long-term options, like a bridge or underpass, which will be considered within wider plans for mass rapid transit in the eastern suburbs.