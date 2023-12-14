Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cook Strait mega-ferries: Has Govt lost confidence in KiwiRail’s board after Interislander blowout?

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
The Interislander ferry Aratere entering Wellington Harbour in March this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Interislander ferry Aratere entering Wellington Harbour in March this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

If KiwiRail weren’t “s***ting themselves” last week, as Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter suggested, they certainly will be now.

The dramatic end of the project to replace Interislander’s existing fleet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand