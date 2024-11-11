Lindsay McKenzie has been appointed as Wellington City Council’s Crown observer.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said McKenzie has significant governance and senior leadership experience.

McKenzie’s term will last until July next year.

Wellington City Council’s Crown observer will be on the job tomorrow after the Government revealed the man tasked with sorting out “the shambles”.

Lindsay McKenzie, the former chief executive of Tasman District Council and Gisborne District Council, has agreed to take on the role.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau will be speaking to Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills live on air shortly after 10am about the appointment.

Lindsay McKenzie is the former CEO of Tasman District Council.

McKenzie has significant governance and senior leadership experience in local government, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said in a statement yesterday.

“When Invercargill City Council was facing governance issues, Mr McKenzie was called upon as an external appointee to support its governance performance improvement programme.”

“He also has strong financial acumen, which is reflected in his current appointment as an Independent Member of the Nelson City Council audit, risk and finance cCommittee.”

Brown revealed he had sought advice on possible Government intervention after the council stopped the controversial sale of its 34% share in the airport – upending the Long Term Plan (LTP).

The council now has to amend the LTP and possibly cut hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to the insurance risks the airport sale was designed to solve.

Brown said the decision to appoint a Crown observer was not one that he took lightly.

“However, my assessment is that the financial and behavioural challenges facing the council represent a significant problem as set out in Part 10 of the Local Government Act 2002.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Brown said McKenzie will sort through the “dysfunction between personalities” at Wellington City Council and will help the mayor and councillors to “get on”.

He said McKenzie would provide external advice and assist with a fresh pair of eyes, though it’s up to the council whether it follows the Crown observer’s guidance.

”[He is] someone else who … has not been part of all the drama over the last little while and can provide an extra set of advice.”

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said McKenzie’s appointment is something the region should be proud of, given his experience as both CEO of Tasman District Council and interim chief executive at Nelson City Council.

In a Facebook post, Smith said “the problems at Wellington City Council will test Lindsay’s skills with a difficult combination of infrastructure, financial and governance woes”.

“We wish him, Mayor Tory Whanau and Wellington’s councillors the very best as they attempt to stabilise the council and sort the Capital’s major challenges.”

McKenzie’s term will last until the end of July 2025 or earlier if appropriate.

“Mr McKenzie will provide the support and advice necessary to assist the council as it delivers an amended Long-Term Plan that works for the city, its ratepayers, and communities”, Brown said.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.