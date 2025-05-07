The stone appears to have been recently chiseled or broken away, with fresh chunks of cement left in its place. Wright had last seen the plaque in its rightful place just before Christmas.
The family contacted police for help, but there was nothing they could do.
“We’re just so distraught as a family,” Wright said.
“I’m just in such a poor me state at the moment. It’s been hard enough to lose our mother who we didn’t even know was sick.”
Wright said they would wait about a week to see if the gravestone thief returns the precious plaque, otherwise they will have to get a new one made so they can proceed with plans to bring family from overseas for the interment.
“I need to speak out about this because mum deserves better. Roy deserves better. So disrespectful.”
Wright wanted to make the public aware “that actually the most sacred places aren’t safe either”.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report this week about a grave plaque that had been “removed or taken from Taitā Cemetery sometime in the weeks prior”.
“The report has been assessed, and unfortunately, there are currently no further lines of inquiry.”