Weather: Strong wind, heavy rain forecast for parts of South Island, Auckland in firing line

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: May 7 - May 9. Video / MetService
  • Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to sweep across the bottom of the South Island today and tomorrow.
  • MetService has issued strong wind watches and heavy rain warnings for parts of Otago, Fiordland, Westland and Southland.
  • Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms for Auckland and Northland.

Severe weather is forecast to come roaring back when wet and windy conditions batter both ends of New Zealand this week.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald winds were forecast to pick up in the South Island today.

“It will be most parts of the South Island, but those areas under strong wind watches may see some of the stronger winds,” she said.

A strong wind watch is set to come into force for the Canterbury High Country from 7am today until 2am tomorrow.

Another strong wind watch is forecast for Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago and Clutha from 7am to 9pm.

A strong wind watch is already in force for Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island until 7pm today.

Makgabutlane said the Westland Ranges could experience wet weather today.

“Some of that rain is expected to spill over to the other side of the Alps,” she said.

A heavy rain warning is already in place for the Westland Ranges until 4am tomorrow.

“Expect 200 to 250mm of rain, especially about and south of the glaciers. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h from midday today onwards, with thunderstorms possible.”

A heavy rain watch is already in place for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound until 9pm.

“Expect 150 to 200mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h Thursday afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible.”

A heavy rain watch is forecast to come into force for the headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow.

“Expect 100 to 150mm of rain about the main divide, and 60 to 90mm within 15km farther east.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected about the divide. Thunderstorms possible. Freezing level 2800m, lowering to 2000m.”

However, the top half of the North Island will not avoid the worst of the rain.

Makgabutlane said wet weather was forecast for many parts of the North Island tomorrow.

“[There is] even a possibility of thunderstorms or periods of more intense rainfall for the upper North Island,” she said.

“That encompasses Auckland, Northland and maybe Coromandel.”

