- Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to sweep across the bottom of the South Island today and tomorrow.
- MetService has issued strong wind watches and heavy rain warnings for parts of Otago, Fiordland, Westland and Southland.
- Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms for Auckland and Northland.
Severe weather is forecast to come roaring back when wet and windy conditions batter both ends of New Zealand this week.
MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald winds were forecast to pick up in the South Island today.
“It will be most parts of the South Island, but those areas under strong wind watches may see some of the stronger winds,” she said.
A strong wind watch is set to come into force for the Canterbury High Country from 7am today until 2am tomorrow.