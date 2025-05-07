Another strong wind watch is forecast for Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago and Clutha from 7am to 9pm.

A strong wind watch is already in force for Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island until 7pm today.

Keep an eye on the weather today, rain’s set to stick around, and strong winds are on the way for inland areas, across the South Island from tonight. Here are the latest severe weather alerts for the next couple of days 👇



🔗Find the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/PLtdiYKbTz — MetService (@MetService) May 6, 2025

Makgabutlane said the Westland Ranges could experience wet weather today.

“Some of that rain is expected to spill over to the other side of the Alps,” she said.

A heavy rain warning is already in place for the Westland Ranges until 4am tomorrow.

“Expect 200 to 250mm of rain, especially about and south of the glaciers. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h from midday today onwards, with thunderstorms possible.”

A heavy rain watch is already in place for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound until 9pm.

“Expect 150 to 200mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h Thursday afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible.”

A heavy rain watch is forecast to come into force for the headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow.

“Expect 100 to 150mm of rain about the main divide, and 60 to 90mm within 15km farther east.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected about the divide. Thunderstorms possible. Freezing level 2800m, lowering to 2000m.”

Strong winds have begun to affect the lower South Island this evening, but it's only the beginning.



Expect windy conditions to continue tonight and Thursday, before winds ease on Thursday night.



Gusts at or above 100 km/h (🔴) will be common, especially for inland locations. pic.twitter.com/ZlPyhj67ds — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 7, 2025

However, the top half of the North Island will not avoid the worst of the rain.

Makgabutlane said wet weather was forecast for many parts of the North Island tomorrow.

“[There is] even a possibility of thunderstorms or periods of more intense rainfall for the upper North Island,” she said.

“That encompasses Auckland, Northland and maybe Coromandel.”