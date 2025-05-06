- The wet and windy weather is forecast to return to New Zealand on Thursday.
- MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches for the southwest of the South Island.
- Forecasters also predict the wet weather could move onto the North Island on Friday.
The severe weather is forecast to return with a bang when wet and windy conditions pass across New Zealand this week.
MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland, north of Doubtful Sound from 10pm tomorrow until 8pm Thursday.
“Expect 150 to 180 mm of rain. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h Thursday afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible,” MetService said on it’s website.