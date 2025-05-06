“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.”

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Westland from midnight tomorrow until 3am Friday.

“Expect 200 to 250mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h from midday Thursday onwards, with thunderstorms possible.”

MetService forecaster Stephen Glassey told the Herald a front was approaching the South Island tomorrow.

“We’ve got strengthening north-west winds ahead of that front,” he said.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for Fiordland and Southland, Canterbury High Country and Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago and Clutha from early Thursday morning until late afternoon.

Glassey said there was a chance the heavy rain could move onto the North Island on Friday.

“There could potentially be some watches and warnings issued as we get closer.”

Glassey said there was a high potential the upper North Island could see a heavy burst of rain.

He said south-western parts of the North Island could also be hit by the bad weather.