Weather: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast to pass across South Island, Auckland in firing line

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: May 7 - May 9. Video / MetService
  • The wet and windy weather is forecast to return to New Zealand on Thursday.
  • MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches for the southwest of the South Island.
  • Forecasters also predict the wet weather could move onto the North Island on Friday.

The severe weather is forecast to return with a bang when wet and windy conditions pass across New Zealand this week.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland, north of Doubtful Sound from 10pm tomorrow until 8pm Thursday.

“Expect 150 to 180 mm of rain. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h Thursday afternoon and evening with thunderstorms possible,” MetService said on it’s website.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.”

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Westland from midnight tomorrow until 3am Friday.

“Expect 200 to 250mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h from midday Thursday onwards, with thunderstorms possible.”

MetService forecaster Stephen Glassey told the Herald a front was approaching the South Island tomorrow.

“We’ve got strengthening north-west winds ahead of that front,” he said.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for Fiordland and Southland, Canterbury High Country and Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago and Clutha from early Thursday morning until late afternoon.

Glassey said there was a chance the heavy rain could move onto the North Island on Friday.

“There could potentially be some watches and warnings issued as we get closer.”

Glassey said there was a high potential the upper North Island could see a heavy burst of rain.

He said south-western parts of the North Island could also be hit by the bad weather.

