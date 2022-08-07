MetService National weather: August 5th - 9th

Rain is hammering Auckland and other parts of the North Island as New Zealand hunkers down for what forecasters predicted would be "one of the coldest weeks of the year".

The big chill started today with cold south-to-southeast flows that spread north over the South Island.

This brought in a significant cold outbreak spreading north over the country, bringing bitterly cold southerly rain to the east of both Islands, as well as snow to low levels for inland parts of the South Island.

Just in case there isn't enough weather in the next few days... From Sunday, a significantly cold southerly flow starts moving north over New Zealand, bringing rain to the east of both Islands, and snow to low levels in parts of the South Island. Check https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/zYisDhviTC — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2022

Rain is hammering Auckland this evening, carried through by the southeast flows, and is also forecast to come down in Kaitaia and Whangarei to the north, as well as Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, New Plymouth Palmerston North and Wellington.

There are heavy snow warnings for inland Canterbury. MetService issuing a warning for up to 25cm above 300m in that area for the 25 hours from 1pm on Sunday. On Monday, starting as early as 1am, 20cm could fall above 400m in Marlborough south of Ward, Metservice also warns.

The widespread snow is "likely to significantly affect travel through these areas".

On Sunday, snow briefly shut down SH85 from Palmerston to Kyeburn; however, by mid-afternoon, it had reopened. Additionally, there were warnings in force for SH1 between Dunedin and Palmerston, SH94 from Lumsden to Te Anau, SH6 from Kingston to Lumsden, and SH85 from Kyeburn to Omakau.

Metservice forecaster Aidan Pyselman warned that this was going to be a "significantly cold week", with many parts of the South Island getting max temperatures of 5C or 6C.

Hauraki Gulf weather tweeted that they expected it to be the "coldest week of the year so far".

A classic August cold shot with a lowering tropopause next week. The coldest week of winter coming up for NZ so far. pic.twitter.com/fI06Xy189L — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) August 4, 2022

On Tuesday the cold southeasterly flow will bring more rain to central New Zealand, while a trough brings a period of rain to the North. While for the Coromandel Peninsula there is low confidence of significant amounts of heavy rain.

Wednesday will see the rain continue to affect central New Zealand as a strong southeasterly continues, and may also bring rain for Marlborough, eastern Wellington, Wairarapa, the Tararua District, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

Pyselman said a high-pressure ridge will form over the country starting on Thursday, pushing away the rain and snow, however, the low temperatures will remain, causing lots of frost around the country.