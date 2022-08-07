A motorist navigates State Highway 85 near Wedderburn while blowing snow hampers visibility. Photo / Shannon Thomson

Snow has dusted parts of Canterbury and Dunedin and dumped it further inland, closing roads and disrupting travel.

MetService forecaster Gerard Barrow said snow fell widely across the South yesterday as a front moved up the lower South Island.

In St Bathans, about 600m above sea level, an observer reported that it started snowing about 10am and by about 4pm 8cm had accumulated, he said.

Places above 500m, including Ranfurly, would likely have had 5cm to 10cm, with lesser amounts accumulating below that.

UPDATE 6:40AM, MON 8 AUG



Further closures now in place:

• SH1 Pine Hill, Dunedin to Waitati - ICE

• SH8 Fairlie to Twizel - SNOW AND ICE

• SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn - SNOW ^JP https://t.co/a9YrvprAyN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) August 7, 2022

However, snow did not fall to a uniform depth over a large area, Barrow said.

After yesterday's snowfall, conditions would clear, but temperatures would drop, and this morning and tomorrow morning especially could present risks of icy roads for drivers around the region.

In Dunedin, it was supposed to drop to 2C to start today and to -2C inland in places such as Alexandra and Clyde.

The temperature would drop even further to -5C in those inland areas as the week progressed.

Tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be dry, but the weather would flow from the east or south and "it is going to be cold".

Sheep in the Ida Valley look unfazed by the falling snow. Photo / Shannon Thomson

Maximum temperatures would remain in the single digits for the week.

Still, the reports of snow were welcomed on Dunedin social media yesterday.

Effusive reports of snow were made from Wakari, Shiel Hill and many from Pineapple Track, where a few centimetres covered the ground.

One observer said the area was "jam packed" and some people had brought along skis.

Heavy snow closed State Highway 85 (Kyeburn to Alexandra) and State Highway 8 from Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass) last night.